Home Nation

India will never compromise with terrorist forces, says former PM Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh said the role of the Congress is to convey to soldiers, their families, heartfelt condolences, and not to raise contentious issues.

Published: 15th February 2019 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Manmohan Singh

Former PM Manmohan Singh (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  India will never compromise with terrorist forces and will deal with the menace unitedly, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Friday, condemning the Pulwama terror strike.

The priority is to convey to families of those who have been killed and those seriously injured that "we are with them in condemning this act of terrorism", Singh said at a press conference along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and A K Antony.

"We shall never compromise with terrorist forces. Whatever the country requires, we will work together as one united nation to deal with this menace of terrorism," he said.

READ | PM Modi warns Pakistan, says security forces will be given complete freedom to crack down on terrorism

Singh said terrorism is a scourge and was something with which India can never compromise.

"As the Congress president said, today is not a day to raise contentious issues. Our role today is to convey to our soldiers, their families, our heartfelt condolences. We will do all that is necessary to keep this country united in support of anti-terrorist measures," he said.

On Thursday, an explosives-laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing at least 40 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp