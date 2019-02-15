Home Nation

IndiGo says scheduled cancellations of 30 flights daily to continue till March 31

The carrier also said that out of the listed 130 flights, it was operating 120 flights, "as scheduled, with more than 20,000 travelling passengers".

Published: 15th February 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers stand at the ticket counter of Indigo Airlines at the airport on the outskirts of Agartala ( File photo| Reuters )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Budget carrier IndiGo on Friday said scheduled cancellations of 30 flights every day would continue till March 31 and denied that 130 flights were being cancelled on Friday.

IndiGo's statement came a day after media reports said the airline would cancel 130 flights on Friday.

The carrier also said that out of the listed 130 flights, it was operating 120 flights, "as scheduled, with more than 20,000 travelling passengers".

In a statement, IndiGo said it was maintaining its position "regarding scheduled cancellations of 30 flights per day until March 31, 2019".

However, it said these cancellations do not include NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen) which are issued by various airports due to operational reasons.

Generally, NOTAMs are issued to airline operations to inform them about airspace restrictions.

READ | IndiGo continues to cancel multiple flights, three days after hailstorm lashed north India

On Thursday, when asked whether the airline was cancelling 130 flights on Friday, an IndiGo spokesperson said it has not cancelled any additional flights other than the schedule cancellations.

However, no formal statement was issued to this effect.

"As stated earlier, the anticipated cancellations are 30 flights per day. The operations will be completely normalised by the start of the summer schedule from March 31. Additionally, a NOTAM in Bangalore started effective today (February 14), which caused additional 40 flight cancellations, rescheduling for which had been completed a month back and passengers were informed and reaccomodated accordingly," the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IndiGo flights cancelled

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp