Jammu and Kashmir Governor failed in his primary responsibility, should visit the injured in Pulwama terror attack: Omar Abdullah

Accusing Malik of playing politics over the issue and trying to pass the buck, Abdullah urged him to be a 'statesman for once'.

Published: 15th February 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

A scene of the spot after militants attacked a CRPF convoy in Goripora area of Awantipora town in Pulwama district Thursday Feb 14 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah in a scathing attack on Governor Satya Pal Malik, accused him of "failing" to carry out his "primary responsibility" and asked him to visit those injured in the Pulwama terror attack and take stock of the situation.

At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president, tweeted, "The Governor of J&K has failed in his primary responsibility. He compounds things by preferring to appear on every single news channel he can find rather than rush to the valley to meet the injured and yet somehow Mehbooba & I are to blame for everything (sic)."

"It's mind boggling that the biggest ever terrorist attack in J&K takes place & yet for some channels/talking heads the only people NOT accountable are the central government & the governor's administration.

"Dear Governor Malik, some unsolicited advice from a person who has governed J&K for 6 years. Pls stop giving interviews, let your advisors do it. You will only make things worse by trying to talk your way out of this situation (sic)", he said in a series of tweets.

Accusing Malik of "playing politics" over the issue and trying to "pass the buck", Abdullah urged him to be a "statesman for once".

"This should have been done yesterday but yesterday you were too busy passing the buck...You are a politician & obviously your first instinct will be to play politics but this is neither the time nor the occasion. Please suppress your desire to politicise everything & instead be a statesman for once. The nation will appreciate that more even if your party might not," he said.

