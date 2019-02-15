Home Nation

Jharkhand announces Rs 10 lakh compensation, job to kin of slain CRPF trooper 

Published: 15th February 2019

Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (File | PTI)

By IANS

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation and job to a kin of Vijay Soreng who was one of the 45 CRPF personnel killed in the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

"Chief Minister Raghubar Das has expressed grief over the death of the CRPF personnel in Kashmir. The Chief Minister has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and job to one kin of the killed CRPF personnel Vijay Soreng," an official statement said.

Vijay, from Gumla district, was posted as hawaldar in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to the family, Vijay called his wife Bimla on Thursday and said: "We are going to Kashmir and not sure we will come back. Take care of the children."

Vijay leaves behind five children, including three daughters. He had returned to duty after remaining on leave from February 1 to 8.

"I am proud of my son. The government should take revenge of the killing," said Vijay's father Birish Soreng.

