Leaders across party lines express grief, condemn Jaish attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama

The terror attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama which killed at least 43 CRPF men has sent shockwaves across the country. Political leaders across party lines have condemned the attack strongly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned Pakistan that the attack such as the one on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama will not weaken India and those responsible will have to pay a "very heavy price".

Earlier he expressed his grief and tweeted,

Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly.

President Ram Nath Kovind strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pulwama, J&K. Thoughts and prayers with the families of martyrs and wishing an early recovery to those injured. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil.

Venkaiah Naidu was shocked by the attack and expressed his condolences to the family.

Shocked by the dastardly terrorist attack in which CRPF personnel were martyred. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. @crpfindia

Rajnath Singh condemned the attack and said a strong reply will be given to Pakistan.

#WATCH: Home Minister Rajnath Singh, says,"The attack was carried out by Pakistan backed Jaish e Mohammed. A strong reply will be given and I assure the people of the country this." #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/OdhLUtNK8h

Arun Jaitley recently briefed media about the removal of most favoured nation tag.

Attack on CRPF in #Pulwama, J&K is a cowardice & condemnable act of terrorists. Nation salutes martyred soldiers and we all stand united with families of martyrs. We pray for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 14, 2019

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Deeply saddened by news of the IED blast in #Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir in which our brave CRPF Jawans have been martyred. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with our injured Jawans to recover soon.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Extremely shocking news coming from Pulwama (J&K). I strongly condemn the terror attack on CRPF convoy in which many casualties are feared. India must stand united in this moment of grief

Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

I’m deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a #CRPF convoy in J&K in which many of our brave CRPF men have been martyred and a large number wounded, some critically. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Saddened that 13 CRPF jawans became martyrs today in Pulwama. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Our prayers for those injured. We wish them a speedy recovery

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of so many @crpfindia #jawans in terrorist attack in #Pulwama district of #JammuAndKashmir. Strongly condemn the cowardly act and condolences to the bereaved families.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah urged politcal parties not to politicise the matter and said it is time for statesmanship.

You are a politician & obviously your first instinct will be to play politics but this is neither the time nor the occasion. Please suppress your desire to politicise everything & instead be a statesman for once. The nation will appreciate that more even if your party might not.

Mehbooba Mufti also took to Twitter and said it was disturbing news that 12 of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. "No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?"