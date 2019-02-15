Home Nation

Leaders across party lines express grief, condemn Jaish attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama

The government has condemned the attack in strong words and has even snatched the Most Favorable Nation tag from Pakistan and has pledged a strong action against Jaish-E-Mohommad sponsorer.

Published: 15th February 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

A scene of the spot after militants attacked a CRPF convoy in Goripora area of Awantipora town in Pulwama district Thursday Feb 14 2019.

A scene of the spot after militants attacked a CRPF convoy in Goripora area of Awantipora town in Pulwama district Thursday Feb 14 2019. | PTI

By Online Desk

The terror attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama which killed at least 43 CRPF men has sent shockwaves across the country. Political leaders across party lines have condemned the attack strongly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned Pakistan that the attack such as the one on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama will not weaken India and those responsible will have to pay a "very heavy price".

Earlier he expressed his grief and tweeted, 

President Ram Nath Kovind strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pulwama, J&K. Thoughts and prayers with the families of martyrs and wishing an early recovery to those injured. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil.

Venkaiah Naidu was shocked by the attack and expressed his condolences to the family.

Rajnath Singh condemned the attack and said a strong reply will be given to Pakistan.

Arun Jaitley recently briefed media about the removal of most favoured nation tag.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah urged politcal parties not to politicise the matter and said it is time for statesmanship.

Mehbooba Mufti also took to Twitter and said it was disturbing news that 12 of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. "No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?"

TAGS
Jaish-e-Mohommad CRPF convoy attacked Pulwama Terror Attack CRPF

