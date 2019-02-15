Madhya Pradesh man 'marries' eunuch on Valentine's Day in Indore

By PTI

INDORE: A youth and a eunuch Thursday "married" in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Junaid Khan (30) and eunuch Jaya (32) married according to Hindu traditions at a local temple and exchanged garlands.

"We are in love for the last one year and we married to formalise our relationship," Jaya told reporters here. Khan said, "We are really happy to tie the knot on the occasion of Valentine's Day. I will always keep my life partner happy." Jaya is a social worker with Badlaav, an NGO working among the LGBTQ community.

The NGO's communication in charge, Rohit Gupta, said, "Earlier, Jaya was associated with local eunuch groups and used to collect neg (money) along with them. But she left them as she wanted to establish a start-up."

"Gupta said Khan is a local marketing professional." They also plan to marry according to Muslim customs and will also move to get their marriage registered with relevant authorities," Gupta informed.