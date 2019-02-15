Home Nation

Adil Ahmad, man behind Pulwama terror attack once led prayers

In a video, Adil is heard saying that he had joined Jaish’s fidayeen squad a year back and had to wait for nearly a year to carry out the fidayeen attack.

Adil Ahmad

Adil Ahmad (Photo: Twitter)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Hours after orchestrating, arguably, the biggest terror attack in the Valley, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad put out a statement claiming its hand in the suicide strike. The outfit, headed by Maulana Masood Azhar, also identified the attacker, who rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the bus ferrying CRPF men, as Adil Ahmad alias Waqas. 

The attacker was a native of Gandibagh in the Kakapora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Adil, a class 12 pass-out, had joined Jaish-e-Mohammad along with two of his relatives in March 2018.

While one of his relatives later quit the terror outfit and returned home, Adil and his cousin didn’t. Before joining militancy, Adil was a mason and also used to lead prayers at a local mosque. On Thursday, Jaish released a video of the attacker.

In the video, Adil is heard saying that he had joined Jaish’s fidayeen squad a year back and had to wait for nearly a year to carry out the fidayeen attack. “By the time you see this, I will have achieved martyrdom and carried out the fidayeen attack,” he said.

