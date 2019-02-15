Home Nation

Mohan Bhagwat, Sharad Pawar, other leaders condemn Pulwama terror attack 

The Shiv Sena, BJP's ally, alleged that the Union government's efforts to prevent such attacks were falling short despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to the country.

Published: 15th February 2019 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

Soldiers at the suicide bomb attack site in Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR/MUMBAI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Thursday said a response is expected from the Modi government to the attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 30 CRPF personnel were killed.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, "It is a cowardly act, we strongly condemn it. We expect action in response to this incident."

"We have tolerated a lot and are still doing so, as seen from today's incident," he said.

"They will get a reply (to the attack)," Bhagwat said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also condemned the attack and extended condolences to their families.

"The cowardly attack on a convoy of CRPF and killing of Jawans in Awantipora, Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir is a condemnable act. My condolences to the families of the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for India," Pawar tweeted.

The CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in.

TIMELINE: Major terror attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir since 1999

The Shiv Sena, BJP's ally, alleged that the Union government's efforts to prevent such attacks were falling short despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to the country.

"This is too painful and disturbing. We pay our respects. But such attacks should not happen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said such attacks won't happen again," Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said.

The armed forces should be given a free hand to give a befitting reply to Pakistan, she said.

"The language of teaching a lesson to Pakistan was also used (by the BJP-led Union government). But the efforts are falling short. Intelligence failure is obvious," Kayande added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the "cowardly attack".

"Deeply pained. Entire Nation stands with the #CRPF family. We salute the supreme sacrifice for the Nation and pray for speedy recovery of the injured ones!" he tweeted.

Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said the attack was extremely "disturbing and painful".

"My humble tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives and condolences to bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of our injured Jawans," he tweeted.

The Maharashtra unit of the Congress, while condemning the attack, accused the Modi government of being "incapable".

"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama. Heartfelt condolences to the families who made supreme sacrifice for our nation," state Congress president Ashok Chavan tweeted.

"Since 2014, we have lost thousands of soldiers and the incapable Modi government is only to be blamed," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama terror attack  RSS Mohan Bhagwat Kashmir terror attack Attack on CRPF Terror attack Jaish-e-Mohammed Devendra Fadnavis Prithviraj Chavan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp