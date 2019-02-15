Mohan Bhagwat, Sharad Pawar, other leaders condemn Pulwama terror attack 

By PTI

NAGPUR/MUMBAI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Thursday said a response is expected from the Modi government to the attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 30 CRPF personnel were killed.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, "It is a cowardly act, we strongly condemn it. We expect action in response to this incident."

"We have tolerated a lot and are still doing so, as seen from today's incident," he said.

"They will get a reply (to the attack)," Bhagwat said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also condemned the attack and extended condolences to their families.

The cowardly attack on a convoy of the CRPF and killing of Jawans in Awantipora, Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir is a condemnable act. My condolences to the families of the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for India.

The CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in.

The Shiv Sena, BJP's ally, alleged that the Union government's efforts to prevent such attacks were falling short despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to the country.

"This is too painful and disturbing. We pay our respects. But such attacks should not happen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said such attacks won't happen again," Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said.

The armed forces should be given a free hand to give a befitting reply to Pakistan, she said.

"The language of teaching a lesson to Pakistan was also used (by the BJP-led Union government). But the efforts are falling short. Intelligence failure is obvious," Kayande added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the "cowardly attack".

We strongly condemn the ghastly Pulwama attack.

India will not spare the people behind it.

पुलवामा हल्ल्याचा तीव्र निषेध...

We strongly condemn the ghastly Pulwama attack.

India will not spare the people behind it.

पुलवामा हल्ल्याचा तीव्र निषेध...

भारत हा हल्ला खपवून घेणार नाही !

"Deeply pained. Entire Nation stands with the #CRPF family. We salute the supreme sacrifice for the Nation and pray for speedy recovery of the injured ones!" he tweeted.

Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said the attack was extremely "disturbing and painful".

Today's ghastly attack on #CRPF convoy at #Pulwama is extremely disturbing and painful. My humble tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives and condolences to bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of our injured Jawans.

"My humble tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives and condolences to bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of our injured Jawans," he tweeted.

The Maharashtra unit of the Congress, while condemning the attack, accused the Modi government of being "incapable".

"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama. Heartfelt condolences to the families who made supreme sacrifice for our nation," state Congress president Ashok Chavan tweeted.

Strongly condemn cowardly attack on CRPF Convoy in #Pulwama in which our 40 brave Jawans martyred. Heartfelt condolences to families of all of them who made supreme sacrifice for our nation.

Since 2014 we hv lost thousands of soldiers & incapable Modi Govt is only to be blamed

"Since 2014, we have lost thousands of soldiers and the incapable Modi government is only to be blamed," he said.