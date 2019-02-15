No evidence to prove sedition on AMU students so far: SSP Aligarh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Aligarh Police claimed on Thursday that they had so far not found any evidence to support the sedition charges levelled against 14 Aligarh Muslim University students after protests broke out on the campus on Tuesday.

The AMU authorities had suspended eight students late on Wednesday night in connection with the protest during which a few vehicles were vandalised and a motorcycle allegedly belonging to a faction of students protesting the proposed visit of AIMIM MP Asasudding Owaisi on campus.

The police had booked the students for sedition after BJYM activist Mukesh Lodhi filed a complaint, alleging that he was assaulted amid chants of ant-India and pro-Pakistan slogans on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari said all the evidence secured so far on the reported incident at AMU Circle had not revealed anything to suggest sedition.

Police were collecting further evidence, including videos, and if they failed to get anything to substantiate the sedition charges, then it would be dropped, the SSP said.

The district police chief confirmed that all pieces of evidence, including video clippings of the clash at the university circle between AMU students and those belonging to the ABVP, were so far drawn a blank on this controversial issue.