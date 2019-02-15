Home Nation

Pakistan unleashing proxy war in Jammu & Kashmir: Hardeep Singh Puri on Pulwama Attack

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs said that the central government will still allow letting devotees pay obeisance at the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

Published: 15th February 2019 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo | PTI )

By PTI

AMRITSAR: Condemning the "cowardly" Pulwama terror attack in which at least 40 CRPF men died, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday accused Pakistan of unleashing a proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir. "We express our grief with the families of the CRPF jawans who were martyred following the dastardly and cowardice act of terror in Pulwama yesterday," Puri said here.

Orchestrated by Pakistan based terror group Jaish e Mohammad (JeM), Thursday's attack in which a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF bus in south Kashmir was one of the deadliest in the Valley.

Addressing a press conference here, Puri said Pakistan was unleashing a proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir and alleged that the country had not taken concrete steps to stop terror attacks on India.

On the Kartarpur corridor issue, Puri said the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre was committed towards letting devotees to pay obeisance at the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. However, he warned, "On one hand, Pakistan responded to (setting up) the corridor but on the other hand, it is supporting terror groups on its soil against India. How long will this go (on)?" Without taking any name, the union minister said political leaders went to Pakistan and hugged Pakistan army chief without realising that such people engineered terror attacks against India. "As per my opinion, trade activities cannot take place with Pakistan in the light of prevailing circumstances particularly after a terror attack in Pulwama," he said.

ALSO READ| Sidhu condemns Pulwama attack but asks if the entire nation can be blamed for handful of people

Asked about his will to contest Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar as he has been visiting the city frequently, Puri said, "I do not intend to contest elections from the Amritsar Parliament seat. I have come here for a meeting -'Bharat Ke Man Ki Baat' organised here by Punjab BJP," said the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs.

The meeting brought together representatives of all sections of the society including academicians, intellectuals, and NGOs among others to seek suggestions for the 'Sankalp Patra' - the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said. Puri said the meeting was part of a nationwide exercise to seek and review the suggestions of all segments of the society and forward them to the manifesto committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Hardeep Singh Puri Kartarpur Corridor after Pulwama Punjab BJP Pulwama MoS Urban Affairs Pulwama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp