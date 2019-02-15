Home Nation

Pall of gloom descends on Jharkhand village after killing of CRPF jawan in Pulwama attack

A CRPF officer gave the sad news of Vijay's death to his family last night following which villagers have been flocking his home in Pharsma village in Basia block of the district.

A scene of the spot after militants attacked a CRPF convoy in Goripora area of Awantipora town in Pulwama district Thursday Feb 14 2019. | PTI

GUMLA: A pall of gloom has descended on Pharsma, the native village of Vijay Soreng who was among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

"I feel proud of the martyrdom of my son. I expect the government of India to avenge the killings," Brish Soreng, a retired army person and the father of Vijay Soreng, told newspersons visiting his home on Friday.

A CRPF officer gave the sad news of Vijay's death to his family last night following which villagers have been flocking his home in Pharsma village in Basia block of the district, about 94 km from capital Ranchi.

Vijay's mother said she wants revenge for the terror attack.

Basia sub-divisional officer Vinod Kumar, the block development officer and the circle officer also joined the grieving family members.

Born in 1974 and completing matriculation in 1990, Vijay had joined the force in the Signal group in 1993.

He is survived by a son from his first marriage, and a son and two daughters from his second marriage, according to family sources.

Pulwama Terror Attack

