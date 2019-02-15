Pall of gloom descends on Jharkhand village after killing of CRPF jawan in Pulwama attack

By PTI

GUMLA: A pall of gloom has descended on Pharsma, the native village of Vijay Soreng who was among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

"I feel proud of the martyrdom of my son. I expect the government of India to avenge the killings," Brish Soreng, a retired army person and the father of Vijay Soreng, told newspersons visiting his home on Friday.

A CRPF officer gave the sad news of Vijay's death to his family last night following which villagers have been flocking his home in Pharsma village in Basia block of the district, about 94 km from capital Ranchi.

Vijay's mother said she wants revenge for the terror attack.

Basia sub-divisional officer Vinod Kumar, the block development officer and the circle officer also joined the grieving family members.

Born in 1974 and completing matriculation in 1990, Vijay had joined the force in the Signal group in 1993.

He is survived by a son from his first marriage, and a son and two daughters from his second marriage, according to family sources.