PM Modi warns Pakistan, says security forces will be given complete freedom to crack down on terrorism

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned Pakistan that the attack such as the one on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama will not weaken India and those responsible will have to pay a "very heavy price".

In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said security forces will be given complete freedom to crack down on terrorism, and the "blood of the people is boiling".

"Our neighbouring country thinks such terror attacks can weaken us, but their plans will not materialise," he said at a function to flag off a new semi-high speed train from Delhi to Varanasi.

On Thursday, an explosives-laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar killing at least 37 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years.

"My condolences to families of those martyred in the Pulwama attack, those behind the terror strike will pay a very heavy price," Modi said.

"I am thankful to all nations which condemned the Pulwama attack and urge them to come together to crush terrorism," the prime minister said.

India slams Pakistan, Islamabad demands probe first

India on Friday hit out at Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack and reiterated the demand that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Masood Azhar, be proscribed by the UN, a move that has been consistently blocked by China.

In a late night response, however, Islamabad expressed “concern” over the attack and rejected any attempt to link the attack to Pakistan “without investigations.” (Read)

World condemns terror attack

The major suicide attack on a CRPF convoy by Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed, often described as a lapdog of the ISI, sparked outrage and condemnation from across the world.

The US Mission in India strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. The United States stands alongside India in confronting terror and defeating it,” tweeted US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster.

We denounce terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterate the need to combat these inhuman acts with decisive and collective response without any double standards, said a statement issued by the Russian Embassy in Delhi. (Read more)