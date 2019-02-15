Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi reiterates resolve to develop Bundelkhand, lays foundation of defence corridor

After dedicating schemes worth Rs 15,339.40 crore, PM Modi addressed a public meeting in Jhansi, the biggest city of Bundelkhand.

Published: 15th February 2019 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 09:13 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Making a fervent appeal for vote and support to the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to strengthen his hands once again with more confidence and renewed vigour so as to bring back a stable Central government capable of taking swift decisions in national interest at Jhansi on Friday.

The Prime Minister was addressing a public rally after laying the foundation stone of the Rs 20,000 crore defence corridor at the historical city in the Bundelkhand region. Jhansi is one of the six nodal points of the ambitious Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor project starting from Agra in western UP and culminating at Jhansi.

To make India self-reliant in defence production, the Government of India had taken the decision to establish two defence corridors in the country, one at Tamil Nadu and the other in Uttar Pradesh. The UP Defence Corridor is expected to generate 2.5 lakh jobs in the next five years.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for doubling of the 425-km-long Jhansi-Manikpur and Bhimsen-Khairar railway lines. He inaugurated the electrification of the 297-km-long section of Jhansi-Khairar section and inaugurated the Pahari Dam Modernization Project.

After dedicating schemes worth Rs 15,339.40 crore, Modi addressed a public meeting in Jhansi, the biggest city of Bundelkhand. Paying tributes to Pulwama martyrs and reiterating the government’s resolve to avenge the Pulwama terror attack on the CRPF convoy on Thursday, Modi highlight his government’s focus on improving the lives of Uttar Pradesh’s poor by giving a boost to infrastructure and employment in the backwards Bundelkhand region of the state.

Bundelkhand accounts for 19 Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats. Jhansi is the parliamentary constituency of party’s firebrand leader and Union Minister Uma Bharti who has announced that she would not contest Lok Sabha polls.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of a coach refurbishing workshop to be built in 135 acres in Jhansi. The project was announced during the UP Investors’ Summit held on February 22 last year in Lucknow.

