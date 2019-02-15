Home Nation

Puducherry CM dharna: Speaker of the territorial assembly seeks intervention of Union Home minister 

Vaithilingam suggested that the Home Minister could depute a responsible representative at the appropriate level to resolve the issue.

Published: 15th February 2019 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Assembly Speaker V Vaithilingam (Express photo)

By Express News Service

The speaker of the territorial assembly V Vaithilingam urged the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene to bring an end to the ‘unusual and disturbed’ situation prevailing in Puducherry due to the dharna by the Chief Minister , his council of ministers and MLAs and prevent any untoward situation.

In a memorandum to the Home minister today,  Vaithilingam suggested that the Home Minister could depute either a responsible representative at the appropriate level to resolve the issue or appoint an interim administrator to the  UT who could handle the situation ably in the interest of the welfare of the people .

Stating that the elected government was facing a lot of problems due to ‘interference’ of the Lt Governor in day to day functioning of the administration, Vaithilingam said that Chief Minister had addressed a letter to Lt Governor citing all issues elaborately. As there was no response , with no other option he chose to sit odharna in front of Raj Nivas with his cabinet colleagues and MLAs. Party cadres and general public have also started thronging the venue .

Disturbed by this , he personally had gone to the venue in the evening and after taking stock of the situation , he had through the media  offered to mediate if the Lt Governor desired to put an end to the impasse in the interest of general public. As the situation is precipitating and becoming more critical, he volunteered to meet the Lt Governor, but it did not bear fruit .

He said that it is apparent that the Lt Governor did not pursue and consider the demands of the cabinet containing various welfare measures for the people of Puducherry . To make matters worse , Lt Governor all of a sudden left Raj Nivas on Thursday morning to everyone’s dismay and would be returning on Feb 21.

He said that it is the utmost duty of the Lt Governor who is the administrator of the Union territory to explore all the possibilities in order to bring a fruitful solution and end the matter amicably. However it came as a surprise as to  how the head of the administration could leave the headquarters in  this juncture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Vaithilingam Puducherry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp