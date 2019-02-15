Puducherry CM dharna: Speaker of the territorial assembly seeks intervention of Union Home minister 

By Express News Service

The speaker of the territorial assembly V Vaithilingam urged the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene to bring an end to the ‘unusual and disturbed’ situation prevailing in Puducherry due to the dharna by the Chief Minister , his council of ministers and MLAs and prevent any untoward situation.

In a memorandum to the Home minister today, Vaithilingam suggested that the Home Minister could depute either a responsible representative at the appropriate level to resolve the issue or appoint an interim administrator to the UT who could handle the situation ably in the interest of the welfare of the people .

Stating that the elected government was facing a lot of problems due to ‘interference’ of the Lt Governor in day to day functioning of the administration, Vaithilingam said that Chief Minister had addressed a letter to Lt Governor citing all issues elaborately. As there was no response , with no other option he chose to sit odharna in front of Raj Nivas with his cabinet colleagues and MLAs. Party cadres and general public have also started thronging the venue .

Disturbed by this , he personally had gone to the venue in the evening and after taking stock of the situation , he had through the media offered to mediate if the Lt Governor desired to put an end to the impasse in the interest of general public. As the situation is precipitating and becoming more critical, he volunteered to meet the Lt Governor, but it did not bear fruit .

He said that it is apparent that the Lt Governor did not pursue and consider the demands of the cabinet containing various welfare measures for the people of Puducherry . To make matters worse , Lt Governor all of a sudden left Raj Nivas on Thursday morning to everyone’s dismay and would be returning on Feb 21.

He said that it is the utmost duty of the Lt Governor who is the administrator of the Union territory to explore all the possibilities in order to bring a fruitful solution and end the matter amicably. However it came as a surprise as to how the head of the administration could leave the headquarters in this juncture.