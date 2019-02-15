Home Nation

Pulwama attack: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman returns to India, to attend CCS meeting

The Defence Minister who was in Sweden returned on Friday to attend the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by PM.

Published: 15th February 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman returned to India from Sweden on Friday and will attend a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who will assume charge as the Finance Minister today, is also likely to attend the meeting, sources said.

Besides the Prime Minister, the CCS comprises the ministers for Home, Finance, Defence and External Affairs.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Thursday.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was caused by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Srinagar after the CCS meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the attack. He will hold review meetings with senior security and police officials to make a ground-level assessment and review operational actions.

Meanwhile, arrangements are also being made to airlift the mortal remains of the soldiers who lost their lives in the ghastly attack. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Pulwama Terror attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp