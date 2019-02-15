Home Nation

Pulwama attack fallout: Ajmer Sharif chief asks Centre to not allow Pakistani devotees to visit shrine

Several devotees from Pakistan visit the Ajmer Sharif Dargah every year.

Devotees hold bottles of perfumed water to offer at the shrine of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer. (AP)

By PTI

AJMER: Condemning the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Ajmer Sharif Dargah dewan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan Friday urged the government to not allow devotees from Pakistan to visit the shrine.

Ali Khan, the descendant of Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Hassan Chishti, paid tribute to the personnel killed in the attack.

He urged the government to not allow 'jatha' or group of devotees from Pakistan to visit the famous shrine in Rajasthan's Ajmer during festivals, including Urs, which commemorates the death anniversary of the Sufi saint.

READ HERE | Covert op, terrorist bounties, water card: Experts mull options to hit back against Pakistan

Describing the attack as "non-Islamic", he said harming lives of innocent people by attacking them cowardly is against the fundamental principles of the religion.

On Thursday, an explosives laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing 40 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

