Pulwama attack: India needs to take concrete action, says 26/11 hero's father

K Unnikrishnan said India should restrain from provoking the enemy if it cannot take precautionary measures or a total offensive approach.

Published: 15th February 2019 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Lathepora Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: K Unnikrishnan, the father of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Friday said India needs to take concrete action to curb terror attacks, instead of hollow discussions and "political surgical strikes".

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan had attained martyrdom fighting terrorists on the third day of the Mumbai terror attacks.

"What India needs is concrete action (to check terror attacks) and not hollow discussions and political surgical strikes," Unnikrishnan told PTI here.

He, however, said India should restrain from provoking the enemy if it cannot take precautionary measures or a total offensive approach.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

He said such attacks can take place any time and emphasised that India should be prepared to face them.

"When you are confronting your enemy or adversary, you should be prepared more than cent per cent to face repercussions. You cannot take 2,500 plus policemen in a single convoy without sealing the entire route, at least the highway," he said.

"And above all if someone is ready to sacrifice his or her life for a reasonably convinced cause, such incidents are bound to happen," he added.

Replying to a query, Unnikrishnan said the "TRP hungry media" should be banned from conducting panel discussions and editorials on security matters.

  • aalok
    The only sane response would be for Pakistan to Balkanise under the secessionist movements in Balochistan and Sindh
    1 day ago reply
