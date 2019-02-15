Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: BJP cancels all political programmes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah's meetings scheduled for Friday have been cancelled following the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Kashmir.

Published: 15th February 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Soldiers at the suicide bomb attack site in Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All political programmes of BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, scheduled for Friday have been cancelled following the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Kashmir.

At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Top BJP leaders,  including Modi and Shah,  have been holding rallies and other political programmes in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

