Pulwama terror attack: CCS to meet tomorrow to discuss security situation in J-K 

The meeting is likely to take place at 9:15 am on Friday, the sources said.

Published: 15th February 2019 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Soldiers at the suicide bomb attack site in Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Security will meet on Friday morning to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir against the backdrop of the Pulwama terror attack that claimed lives of at least 39 CRPF personnel, sources said.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is headed by the prime minister, defence minister, home minister, external affairs minister and the finance minister.

The CCS takes decisions on matters related to security and strategic affairs.

At least 39 CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, one of the worst terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

