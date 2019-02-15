Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: India slams Pakistan, demands ban on Masood Azhar; Islamabad demands probe first

India also strongly reiterated its appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including JeM chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist.

Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Friday hit out at Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack  and reiterated the demand that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Masood Azhar, be proscribed by the UN, a move that has been consistently blocked by China.

In a late night response, however, Islamabad expressed “concern” over the attack and rejected any attempt to link the attack to Pakistan “without investigations.”

“This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation proscribed by the United Nations and other countries,” said a MEA
statement. “ This terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by Government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity.”

TIMELINE: Major terror attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir since 1999

Expressing its resolve to safeguard national security and fight terror, it said: "We demand that Pakistan stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory and dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries. We strongly reiterate our
appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including JeM Chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan."

ALSO READ: Sacrifices of our security personnel won't go in vain, says PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack 

In response, a late night release by Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the “attack in Pulwama in the Indian Occupied Kashmir is a matter of grave concern. We have always condemned acts of violence anywhere in the world. We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations.”

