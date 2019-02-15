Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: India summons Pakistan's top envoy Sohail Mahmood, lodges strong protest

India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale conveyed to Sohail Mahmood that Pakistan must immediately stop any groups or individuals associated with terrorism from operating from its territories.

Sohail Mahmood 

Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood leaving the MEA in New Delhi on 15 Feb 2019. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India lodged a strong protest against Pakistan as its High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood was summoned by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale to South Block at 2 pm on Friday in connection with the Pulwama terror attack. 

According to sources, Gokhale issued a very strong demarche in connection with the terrorist attack in Pulwama and conveyed that Pakistan must take immediate and verifiable action against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

He also conveyed to Mahmood that Pakistan must immediately stop any groups or individuals associated with terrorism from operating from its territories, the source added.

The Foreign Secretary also rejected the statement made by the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan yesterday with regards to the attack, the source said.

Sohail Mahmood had earlier been summoned late at night on January 30 and was given a strong warning over Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's telephone conversation with separatist Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Days later, Qureshi called up yet another Hurriyat leader in Srinagar, Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district with a vehicle laden with explosives.

The convoy comprised of 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar - the slain personnel were in a bus which had 42 CRPF men on board.

JeM, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack which left the bus extensively damaged in the blast and ensuing gunfire on the vehicle.

India has, on Friday, revoked Pakistan's status as the Most Favoured Nation as investigations are underway.

(With inputs from Ramananda Sengupta)

