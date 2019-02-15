Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: J-K police shares threats posed by Jaish-e-Mohammed on Twitter

The twitter handle "313_get" is not open for public viewing.

Published: 15th February 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

Soldiers at the suicide bomb attack site in Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police had shared an intelligence input, uploaded on a private twitter account a couple of days back, with all security agencies in which Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed had threatened to carry out the suicide attack on security forces, officials said Thursday.

At least 39 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district that also left many critically wounded, officials said.

The input shared by the state police had attached the twitter handle that carried a 33-second video of troops in Somalia being attacked by militants in a similar fashion as was replicated Thursday on a bus carrying CRPF personnel at Pulwama in South Kashmir.

TIMELINE: Major terror attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir since 1999

The twitter handle "313_get" is not open for public viewing.

It carried a threat "InshaAllah its will same in Kashmir endian are flying in parts. InshaAllah (sic)".

The twitter handle is being operated using the virtual private network, making it difficult for the security agencies to establish the location of its operator, they said.

The same was shared during the meeting held two days back and all security formations were alerted about a possible terror attack similar to that carried in the twitter handle.

Jammu and Kashmir police had also prepared a dummy video to explain how militants may possibly carry out such an attack, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir police Security agencies Jaish-e-Mohammed Attack on CRPF Pulwama terror attack Kashmir terror attack Twitter

