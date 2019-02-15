Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: Mobile internet shut in south Kashmir, speed down to 2G in Srinagar 

Mobile internet was suspended in south Kashmir as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, the officials said.

Published: 15th February 2019 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

A soldier guards the suicide bomb attack site at Awantipora in Pulwama. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Mobile internet services were snapped on Thursday in south Kashmir, while the data speed in Srinagar was reduced to that of 2G-level following the deadly attack on security forces in the state's Pulwama district that left 39 CRPF jawans dead and several others injured, officials said.

They said there were apprehensions that social media could be misused to create trouble.

A video of the suicide bomber, who rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the CRPF convoy at Lethpora in Pulwama district, was widely being shared on social media in the Valley.

Intelligence officials were apprehensive that the circulation of the video could lead to mobilisation of anti-national elements to foment trouble.

The speed of mobile internet in the city was also reduced to 2G, making it difficult to share videos.

