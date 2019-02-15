Pulwama terror attack: Yogi announces Rs 25 lakh each to next kin of 12 martyrs from Uttar Pradesh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh rupees to the next kin of all those CRPF jawans who belonged to UP and made the supreme sacrifice during a terror attack in Pulwama. Kashmir on Thursday. The state government also announced to give job to at least one member of the families of the martyred soldiers.

ALSO READ: List of missing security personnel after the Pulwama terror attack

Moreover, the state government has decided to rename the roads leading to their respective villages of the martyrs after them of 44 CRPF soldiers who laid their life in line of duty in Pulwama, 12 belonged to Uttar Pradesh. Ajit Kumar from Unnao, Pradeep Singh Yadav from Kannauj, Kaushal Kumar Rawat from Agra, Pradeep from Shamli, Vijay Maurya from Deoria, Sainik Ram Vakil from Mainpuri, Ramesh Yadav from Varanasi, Shyam Babu from Kanpur Dehat, Awdesh Yadav from Chandauli and Pankaj Tripathi from Maharajganj.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to attend the funeral of the martyrs himself . He has also issued directives to ministers, SPs and DMs to be present at the last rites of the martyred soldiers in their respective districts.

Directives have also been issued to ensure that the last rites of the jawans are performed with full state honours. Reacting to the dastardly act of extremism, BSP chief Mayawati condemned the attack by saying; “Our party strongly condemns this terrorist attack and offers deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives.”

ALSO READ: PM Modi warns Pakistan, says security forces will be given complete freedom to crack down on terrorism

The BSP chief made an appeal to the Central government to find a lasting solution to this problem.

Former Chief Minister of the state and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the attack on soldiers in Pulwama.

He tweeted: “I pay homage to the soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack. The entire country is getting restless by the situation which is going out of control in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP should stop politics and start working in the interest of the nation.”

Earlier on Thursday evening, newly appointed General Secretaries of Congress-- Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia -- called off their press conference after the news of Pulwama attack on soldiers expressing the solidarity with the bereaved families.

ALSO READ: India withdraws 'Most Favoured Nation' status to Pakistan

“I can well understand the pain and grief of losing a loved one in the family. I want to convey that not only the Congress party but the entire country is standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of our brave soldiers who laid their life in line of duty,” said Priyanka Gandhi while calling for a silence of two minutes as a tribute to the brave hearts.

Five-time MLA from Kunda constituency in Pratapgarh and Chief of newly found Jansatt Dal (Loktantrik) Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya also expressed his sentiments by taking to twitter and called upon the government of India to take a historic action on the terrorists.

“Will everyone just pay homage by words and sit quiet like always? The country wants a historic reaction. The entire country wants strict and straight action, this will be the real tribute to the soldiers martyred in Pulwama,” tweeted Raja Bhaiyya.​