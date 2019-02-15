Pulwama terror attack: Rahul Gandhi cancels meeting with diplomats of G20 countries

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping in mind the sombre mood in the wake of dastardly terror attack in Pulwama, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi cancelled his interaction with the diplomats of G20 countries in New Delhi on Friday.

In Lucknow, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is in charge of the party in east UP, also cancelled her scheduled press conference.The presser was important as Priyanka was to speak about her poll plans.

She asked those present at the venue to observe two minutes of silence in the memory of the jawans killed in the attack.

HOW IT HAPPENED

At 3:30 pm a convoy of CRPF, comprising Gypsies, buses, bullet proof vehicles passed through the 4- lane national highway on way to Srinagar based headquarters of the 54th battalion.

When the lead trucks in the convoy reached near Lethpora, a militant travelling in a SUV vehicle laden with explosives intercepted it and got ahead to trigger the explosion. It could have joined the highway some three kilometers before the attack spot selected near Lethpora.

The bus in its direct crash line was reduced to smithereens and lay mangled, while vehicles following it were damaged by the blast making rescue work difficult.

Sources said, an exchange of fire took place between the Road Opening Party (ROP) and the militants.

Security forces vouched that the highway is well guarded by CRPF, Army and the police and after every 1000 to 2000 meters, bullet proof vehicles man the critical points. Even bunkers have been excavated.