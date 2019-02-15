Home Nation

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Plea in Madras High Court to save lives of fasting convicts

The Madras HC has been moved for a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to save the lives of two Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has been moved for a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to save the lives of two Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts, who are on a fast since last week in the Vellore central jail seeking their premature release.

The petition is expected to be taken up for hearing on Friday.

Bringing to the court's attention that Nalini and her husband Murugan, life convicts, are on a fast in the central prison, petitioner Padma, mother of Nalini, claimed the duo's health has been deteriorating.

ALSO READ: Governor delaying release of Rajiv Gandhi convicts, says S Ramadoss

The petitioner in her affidavit submitted that state cabinet had months ago decided to release all the seven people convicted in the case related to the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in May, 1991.

The government had forwarded its recommendation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit to release the convicts, including her son in law and daughter, and the matter was now pending, she said.

To urge the Governor to release them as per the government's decision, Murugan began his fast on February 5 and Nalini joined the hunger strike three days later in the prison, the petitioner submitted.

Since the health condition of the duo was detriorating the government should be directed to take appropriate steps to save their lives, the petitioner pleaded.

