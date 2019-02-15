Home Nation

SC refuses plea seeking withdrawal of recognition of BJP as political party

The top court was hearing a plea by Devendra Kumar seeking to withdraw recognition of the party on the ground that it has violated the Election Commission's code of conduct.

Published: 15th February 2019

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking to withdraw recognition of BJP as a national party with immediate effect.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna dismissed the plea filed by former reader in Delhi University, saying it found no ground to entertain it.

"Having heard the petitioner-in-person and upon perusing the relevant material, we find no ground to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the constitution. The same is accordingly dismissed," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea by Devendra Kumar seeking to withdraw recognition of the party on the ground that it has violated the Election Commission's code of conduct.

The plea said that the party has been repeatedly and continuously has been using public funds, public place and government machinery for advertising the party and to propagate its election symbol in different ways.

The petitioner has also challenged the order of the Election Commission of India which had on June 8 last year dismissed his complaint to withdraw recognition of BJP as a national party.

