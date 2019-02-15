Home Nation

SC sacks officials for tampering with Anil Ambani order

Court masters are officials in charge of taking down orders that are dictated in open court or in judges’ chambers.

Published: 15th February 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Ambani

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented development, the Supreme Court sacked two of its assistant registrars who were allegedly found tampering with a court order that wrongly stated that industrialist Anil Ambani was exempt from personally appearing in court in a contempt case.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who is also the administrative head of the top court, reportedly sacked assistant registrars Manav Sharma and Tapan Kumar Chakraborty, who were responsible for taking down the judge’s orders and getting them uploaded on the website.

Court masters are officials in charge of taking down orders that are dictated in open court or in judges’ chambers.

The CJI invoked Section 11(13) of the Supreme Court, which empowers him to dismiss an employee under extraordinary circumstances without normal disciplinary proceedings.

The action from the CJI was followed by a complaint by Justice Rohinton F Nariman, who has been hearing the contempt case against Anil Ambani.

The CJI took note of an instance of tampering with Justice Nariman’s order in January when a show-cause notice of contempt was issued to Anil Ambani over alleged failure to clear outstanding dues to Ericsson India despite categorical undertakings to the top court. The order uploaded on the SC website on January 7 said the “personal appearance of the alleged contemnor(s) is dispensed with”.

This means that Ambani’s presence was not required on the next date of hearing although the rule is that anybody who is issued a contempt notice must show up once and request for exemption of his personal appearance on future dates.

The order was uploaded on the website even though Justice Nariman had hours before made it clear that Ambani’s personal appearance was not dispensed with.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp