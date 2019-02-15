Home Nation

Security of people getting money from Pakistan, ISI will be reviewed: Rajnath

India will stand united and foil the designs of the elements trying to break the communal harmony in the country, Rajnath Singh said.

Published: 15th February 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at a public meeting in Zahirabad town in Sangareddy | Express

By Online Desk

SRINAGAR: Security of all those who are getting money from Pakistan and ISI for causing disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir will be reviewed, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday evening.

Singh was indirectly referring to separatists and other leaders who have been provided security cover in Kashmir valley. He said some elements in Kashmir on the direction of ISI are playing with the youths in Kashmir.

He was speaking to reporters here this evening at Technical Airport in the Budgam, where he earlier became pallbearer of CRPF martyrs.

The moral of security forces is very high and are ready to give a befitting reply to any eventuality, he said.

However, he said they will not succeed in their designs. "I have directed the local administration to review the security of these persons who are taking money from Pakistan".

Singh said there are elements who are trying to break the communal harmony in the country. "But, we all should stand united to deal with these elements and foil their designs."

About the fidayeen attack on CRPF convoy, the minister said it has now been decided that there will be no civilian movement when security force convoy is on the move.

"The civilians will get disturbed by this restriction, for which we are sorry," he said.

(With UNI inputs)

  • Michelle vedic human
    Very good
    1 day ago reply
