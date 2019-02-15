Security officials face issues identifying bodies of jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

LETHPORA(PULWAMA): It would be very difficult to identify the bodies of CRPF men killed in Thursday's suicide bombing by Jaish-e-Mohammad militants on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, security officials said. A police official, who was present in the scene of blast, told the New Indian Express that suicide bombing was very horrifying and gory.

"The body parts of the CRPF men travelling in a 59-seater bus, which was attacked by 19-year-old Jaish suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar, were scattered all over the area," he said. At least 44 CRPF men were killed and three dozen others injured in the suicide bombing after the suicide bomber rammed his SUV laden with explosives with a CRPF bus, which was a part of a 70-vehicle convoy coming from Jammu to Srinagar. "Such was the impact of the explosion blast that nine headless bodies were recovered from the compound of residential houses and a telecommunication tower about half a kilometre from the spot," he said. The official said none of the jawans travelling in the bus, which was attacked by a suicide bomber, would have survived the blast. The impact of the explosion was felt in about 10 kms away from the blast site. The security official said they are ascertaining how much explosives was used in the blast."As per preliminary investigation, explosives between 100 to 300 kgs were used in the bombing," he said.

The official said that as the vehicle was reduced to a mangled heap of iron, the fate of jawans travelling in the bus can only be imagined with most of the bodies becoming mutilated and hence, it would be very difficult to identify the bodies. "It will take a longer time to identify the bodies through DNA and other means," he said. A CRPF official said that they are still ascertaining the exact death toll in the suicide bombing. "It was a huge blast and it will take some more time for us to give the exact death toll in the bombing," he said.

For the second consecutive day, the CRPF men were searching the area around the blast site and collecting the body parts. The worst ever militant attack has left the security force officials guessing.

It has put a question mark on the intelligence and security arrangements of security agencies."It is being probed on how a vehicle carrying 200-300 kgs of explosives went undetected. The Road Opening Parties (ROPs) of CRPF and army men sensitise the areas around Srinagar-Jammu national highway before security convoy movement," a police official said. He said that an inquiry has been launched to identity the security lapse and security loopholes."The inquiry will help security forces take necessary measures to foil such attacks in future," the official said.