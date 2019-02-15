Home Nation

Srinagar diary

There has been near daily cases of dog bites. From April 2017 to February 2018, 5,496 dog bite cases were reported in Srinagar. 

Published: 15th February 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

No money for purchase of anti-rabies vaccines

Despite a steep rise in dog bite cases, no budget has been released to Government Medical College Srinagar for purchase of anti-rabies vaccines for 2018-19, officials said, while mere `20 lakh was released during the last fiscal, 2017-18. There has been near daily cases of dog bites. From April 2017 to February 2018, 5,496 dog bite cases were reported in Srinagar. People have been demanding that the growing canine population be controlled.

NHM employees on strike, patient care affected

The National Health Mission (NHM) employees in Jammu and Kashmir have been on strike for over a month. They have been staging near daily protests in Srinagar and Jammu to press for their demands. On February 12, police used pepper gas to disperse the protesters who were planning to march to Raj Bhavan in Srinagar. The employees’ demands include proper regularisation policy, implementation of equal pay for equal work and social security benefits. Around 8,000 employees are working under NHM as doctors, paramedics and managerial staff. The strike has affected patient care in district and sub-district hospitals,  primary health centres and sub-centres.

HC seeks details of dustbins in parks 

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has sought from the government the record on availability of dustbins with appropriate segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes at parks. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed the Governor Administration to inform the court about the solid waste management bylaws during the next hearing in the case on March 12. “It’s important that solid waste management bylaws are implemented to arrest solid waste pollution,” the court observed. 

Ex-firebrand minister Lal Singh quits BJP

Former minister Lal Singh, who had come out in support of the accused in the rape and murder of a minor nomad girl in Kathua last year, has quit the BJP. Singh had formed his own party, Dogra Swabhiman Sangthan (DSS) in July last year, to fight for the cause of “Dogras of Jammu region”. He had initially said his party would be apolitical, but now he has converted it into a political party and has approached the Election Commission to get it registered. Singh said he would field candidates from both Lok Sabha seats in Jammu region. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp