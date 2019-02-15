By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over two months after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi returning to power, the Telangana State Cabinet will be expanded on February 19.

This will be the first expansion of the Cabinet, after TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao took the reins for the second consecutive term.

The present Cabinet has only two Ministers - Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Home Minister Mohammad Mohamood Ali. Both of them were sworn in on 13 December, 2018 after the thumping victory of TRS in the Assembly elections.

From then on the Cabinet expansion has not taken place. The Chief Minister on Friday called on Governor ESL Narasimhan and informed the latter that the Cabinet will be expanded on February 19.

Always believed in occult sciences, Chandrasekhar Rao chose February 19 - Magha Pournima day - an auspicious day, to expand the Cabinet.

The swearing–in ceremony of new Ministers will be at 11.30 am. Chief Minister Instructed officers concerned to make arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of new Ministers on 19th February. However, suspense has been continuing on the number of new Ministers.