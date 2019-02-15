Home Nation

Will soon decide on alliance between AIADMK-BJP: O Panneerselvam

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP Tamil Nadu chief Tamilisai Soundararajan also expressed confidence of stitching a powerful combine.

Published: 15th February 2019

By PTI

CHENNAI: Amid reports of talks between AIADMK and BJP for a tie-up to fight the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, the state ruling party on Friday said a decision on finalising an alliance with various parties will be taken soon. "A good, cordial decision will be taken in a day or two," AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam told reporters here when asked whether an alliance between his party and the BJP was being firmed up.

Separately, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and the party's state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed confidence of stitching a powerful combine in the state. Panneerselvam, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said the AIADMK was continuing talks with national and state parties on stitching an alliance for the Parliamentary polls, but did not name any party.

Their remarks came a day after Union Minister Piyush Goyal, party election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, said, "All possibilities are under consideration and discussions. At the right time, we will give you the good news." He had held talks late Thursday night with senior AIADMK leader and Minister P Thangamani, considered close to chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. When asked if his party will seek support from top actor Rajinikanth, Panneerselvam evaded a direct reply and merely said, "The election victory will prove that people are with the AIADMK."

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Prasad said, "It is going to be a powerful alliance of NDA in Tamil Nadu. BJP would be finalising its 'strategic partner' very soon and it is a very 'strong, effective, and resurgent' NDA which will take on the Congress and DMK."

Soundararajan claimed parties that were not part of the DMK-Congress combine will be joining hands with the BJP and other potential allies to form a robust alliance. "Very soon, in two to three days the decision on coalition will be announced," she said adding that talks were going on smoothly and in the 'right direction,' and a 'sweet news' could be expected soon.

Prasad, Union Minister for Law and Justice, said people of Tamil Nadu too, like the rest of the country wanted "Narendra Modi to be Prime Minister again." "I am sure the BJP by itself will cross 300 seats and along with NDA it is going to be 350 plus minimum", he claimed.

The Minister termed the opposition's proposed 'Mahagathbhandhan' (grand alliance) a "spurious opportunistic alliance" saying, their only agenda was to remove Modi. "Who is their leader? Not known. What is their programme? Not known. But they have only one agenda that is to remove Narendra Modi (from office)," he said.

