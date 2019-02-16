Home Nation

18-month-old girl raped in Madhya Pradesh; accused arrested

The 20-year-old man took the minor girl from her parents on the pretext of playing with her Thursday evening.

Published: 16th February 2019 10:07 PM

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By PTI

KHANDWA: An 18-month-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here in Madhya Pradesh, police said Saturday.

The accused, who was known to the victim's family, has been arrested, they said.

The 20-year-old man took the minor girl from her parents on the pretext of playing with her Thursday evening, police inspector Jaipal Inwasi.

He then allegedly raped her at an agriculture farm in Harsud area, some 50km from the district headquarters, he said.

When the man did not return with the toddler till night, the girl's mother lodged a police complaint, Inwasi said.

The police launched a search and found that the girl has been sexually assaulted, he said.

The police arrested the accused and booked him under IPC section 376AB and also relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the inspector said.

