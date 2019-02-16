500 cows dead in ten days; Rajasthan gaushala cites lack of funds as reason 

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: After being in the headlines for deaths of a large number of cows under its care last year, the Hingonia gaushala in Jaipur is in the news once again for the same reason as in the last 10 days, around 500 cows have died.

According to the gaushala officials, they have not received funds for the last five months from the Jaipur Municipal Corporation for buying fodder and thus the cows have died.

According to the Sri Krishan Balram Sewa Trust Akashay Patra, that has adopted the gaushala, Rs15 crore is stuck with the corporation.

On Thursday 72 cow deaths were reported in the Hingonia gaushala, demolishing the tall claims made in the name of ‘gau sewa’.

There are 21000 “Gauvansh” in the Hingonia Gaushala and 23 sheds which need 100 tons of fodder daily.

Akshay Patra officials said they made the corporation aware of the situation on February 6 through a letter, but no action was taken.

“Nearly 100 cows are dying daily and we have been regularly sending the bill to the municipal corporation but there has been no action for the last five months. Till now we were able to manage with the help of Gausewaks,” said Radha Priyadas of Hingonia Gaushala

“We did not have the information about so many cows dying in Hingonia. "

“The payment file was released from the Gaushala branch but we don’t know where it is stuck now. The responsibility to take care of the Gaushala is with the Akshaya Patra”, R K Meena Dy Commissioner, Guashala Corporation at the corporation.

