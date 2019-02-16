Home Nation

Agra markets observe shutdown in protest against J&K terror attack

Groups of people went around markets and localities, shouting slogans against Pakistani leaders and torching their effigies and the Pakistani flag.

By IANS

AGRA: Several shops and business establishments in Uttar Pradesh's Agra city downed their shutters on Saturday morning to protest the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that left 49 troopers dead.

Meanwhile, the last journey of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper Kaushal Kumar Rawat, a resident of Kahrai village, was attened by thousands of people who were joined by Cabinet Minister S.P. Singh Baghel and several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and senior district officials. His body arrived here in the wee hours.

Rawat's family told the media that they only hope his martyrdom does not go waste and a fitting reply be given to the enemy.

His daughter Apoorva, who works for a private airlines in New Delhi, said only two days ago she had a telephonic conversation with her father.

Rawat leaves behind his wife, daughter and a son. He had been recently transferred and was on his way to Srinagar from Siliguri when the tragic explosion took his life.

Family members have offered to give land for a memorial in the village. The Uttar Pradesh government had announced Rs 25 lakh each for the families of the 12 troopers from the state who were killed in the attack and a job to one member of the bereaved family.

