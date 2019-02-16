Pulwama attack: US NSA John Bolton dials Ajit Doval, resolves to designate Masood Azhar a global terrorist

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US National Security Adviser John Bolton telephoned his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval late Friday to express his outrage over the Pulwama attack, which has been claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).

"I told Ajit Doval today that we support India's right to self-defence. I have spoken to him twice, including this morning... and expressed US' condolences over the terrorist attack," PTI quoted him as saying.

He offered all assistance to India to bring the perpetrators and backers of the attack promptly to justice, said an MEA readout on the call. “NSA Doval appreciated US support. The two NSAs vowed to work together to ensure that Pakistan ceases to be a safe haven for JeM and terrorist groups that target India, the US and others in the region. They resolved to hold Pakistan to account for its obligations under UN resolutions and to remove all obstacles to designating JeM leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 Committee process,” the readout said.

Meanwhile, sources said New Delhi will urge the Paris headquartered Financial Action Task Force, or FATF, which monitors terror financing, to put Pakistan on its Black List. A dossier indicating how the Pakistani government funds terrorist outfits like the Jaish-e-Muhammad is being prepared for this. Pakistan, already on the FATF grey list, will face immense difficulties in acquiring international funds if moved to the blacklist. On Friday, India had revoked Pakistan’s MFN status.