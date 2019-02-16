Home Nation

Army officer killed, soldier injured in mine explosion along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Published: 16th February 2019 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 12:20 AM

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (Photo | File)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two days after suicide car bomber killed 40 CRPF men and injured many others in Lethpora area of south Kashmir, an army was killed and another injured in powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

An army official said an IED blast took place in Nowshera sector close to LoC in Rajouri district when an army party was patrolling the area.

READ | Covert op, terrorist bounties, water card: Experts mull options to hit back at Pakistan

He said an army officer and a jawan sustained critical injuries in the blast and were evacuated to nearby military hospital, where the officer succumbed to injuries.

The official said immediately a team of army men and officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Asked who had planted the IED, he said, "It was apparently planted by enemy forces within our territory-". The official said the search operation has been launched along the LoC in Nowshera sector to find and search the explosive devices.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and fired on army positions with small arms fire in Nowshera sector at around 4 pm, he said.

The official said Indian army gave a befitting response to the ceasefire violation and targeted Pakistani army posts and positions.

