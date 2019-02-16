Pulwama Terror Attack: Amitabh Bachchan to give Rs 5 lakh to each slain CRPF trooper's family

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be donating Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 49 CRPF troppers who died in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

In the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 troopers on the spot. The toll rose to 49 on Friday as several injured succumbed.

The actor is currently finding out "from several government sources where and how the amount will be distributed to ensure it is expedited".

His spokesperson confirmed the news, saying: "Yes, Mr Bachchan will be giving Rs 5 lakh to each of the martyr's families and is currently finding out the correct process to do so."

The "Piku" actor on Friday also cancelled his attendance as a special guest of Virat Kohli's Foundation event, which will now be held on Saturday.