Home Nation

Can send 500 Bodo youth to Kashmir to fight terrorists, says Ex-rebel leader Hagrama Mohilary

The Bodoland Territorial Council chief condemned the Pulwama suicide attack and insisted that the Central government avenge it saying,

Published: 16th February 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Outraged over Thursday’s suicide attack at Pulwama which left 40 CRPF personnel dead and many others injured, Assam’s former rebel leader-turned-politician Hagrama Mohilary on Saturday said he would send 500 Bodo youth to Kashmir to fight the terrorists if the Centre approves it.

“We have a lot of Bodo youth who can fight the terrorists in Kashmir and if it so warrants, we can send 500 of them. The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will take care of their salaries,” Mohilary told reporters after visiting the house of Maneswar Basumatary, who was among the slain CRPF jawans, at Kalbari in Assam’s Baksa district.

Mohilary was the chairman of erstwhile insurgent group Bodo Liberation Tigers which had shunned violence following its signing of the Bodo Accord with the Central government in 2003. Currently, he is the chief of BTC which administers four Assam districts.

READ | Covert op, terrorist bounties, water card: Experts mull options to hit back at Pakistan

“The Bodo youth I will send should be allowed to go on the offensive. The Government of India has always been on the defensive (on the Kashmir front) but it hasn’t paid off,” Mohilary said, adding, “We have many Bodo youth. We can send as many as required to Kashmir after giving them training”. 

The BTC chief condemned the suicide attack and insisted that the Central government avenge it saying, “Government of India should permit the Army to go on the offensive. It is time for the Army to go on the offensive”.

Meanwhile, outraged over the terror attack, a group of youth in Guwahati on Saturday took out a procession chanting anti-Pakistan slogans and forced the closure of shops and commercial establishments in some areas. Elsewhere in the state, people lit candles to pay homage to the slain jawans.

READ | Pulwama attack: In solidarity with forces in defending India's unity, says all-party resolution

Amidst the outrage, MLA Aminul Islam of opposition, All India United Democratic Front courted a controversy. He wrote on Facebook, “Why do terror attacks always take place in Kashmir ahead of general elections in India?”

Many users on the social networking site criticised him for the comment and demanded an apology from him. When contacted by this correspondent, the MLA refused to give any comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Hagrama Mohilary Bodo CRPF Maneswar Basumatary Bodoland Territorial Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp