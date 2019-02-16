‘Car came up from left of convoy and exploded’

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The preliminary investigation into the attack reveals that the operation was a well-planned act but, of the sort the Valley has not seen before, security officers said on Friday.

Around 3: 30 pm, suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar tried to overtake a CRPF bus — part of a convoy, fifth from the front. The bus was blown into smithereens, killing all 39 occupants. The explosion also impacted the bus behind leaving five personnel seriously injured, officials said.

The convoy of was attacked exactly 12 hours after they started. Sources said the convoy, which started around 3:30 am from Jammu, was big because the highway had been shut due to bad weather for two days. The soldiers were rejoining duty after leave and were to report in Srinagar for deployment, sources said, explaining the sequence of events. “It appears that the militant entered the highway from a link-road and was moving on the left side, the moment CRPF bus was on its right, he triggered the explosives,” sources said.

Asked about security lapses, a senior security officer said, “The threat to the convoy in the Valley has always been from standoff firing and IEDs. Adequate security measures are in place to handle these attacks. This was a first-of-its-kind attack wherein an explosives-laden vehicle attacked a moving convoy.”

There are two types of convoy movements, UP convoy going to Srinagar from Jammu and Down Convoy moving to Jammu from Srinagar. Last UP convoy plied only on February 4 in which 91 vehicles with 2,871 transients moved, sources said.