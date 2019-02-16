Home Nation

Centre asks states to ensure security of students, residents belonging to Jammu and Kashmir

A Home Ministry official said there have been some reports of students and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation.

Published: 16th February 2019 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

A security personnel stands guard at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lethpora area in Pulwama district of south Kashmir Friday Feb. 15 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre Saturday asked all states to ensure safety and security of the students and people from Jammu and Kashmir living in their areas in the wake of threats to them in some parts of the country, officials said.

The advisory came hours after Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured an all party meeting of doing the needful for the protection of the Kashmiri students and people who were allegedly threatened after the terrorist attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

A Home Ministry official said there have been some reports of students and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation.

"Therefore, the Home Ministry today issued an advisory to all states/UTs  to take  necessary measures to ensure their safety and security," the official said.

Some Kashmiri youths studying in the Uttarakhand capital, Dehradun, have alleged that they were harassed and have been asked by their landlords to vacate accommodations fearing attacks on their properties in the aftermath of the attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp