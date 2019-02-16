Home Nation

CRPF jawan's daughter faints during his last rites in UP's Kannauj

Slogans like "Pradeep Singh Amar Rahe" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" were raised as his family members struggled to control their tears.

Slain CRPF jawan from UP, Pradeep Singh Yadav.

KANNAUJ: The pain and agony of CRPF jawan Pradeep Singh Yadav's death was so much, that his 10-year-old daughter Supriya fainted while consigning the mortal remains to flames here on Saturday morning.

Supriya was rushed to a hospital for primary treatment, and it only made the prevailing atmosphere more sad.

She was discharged from the hospital after almost an hour.

Yadav was among the 40 soldiers killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama area of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

His body was brought in a special truck to Kannauj and 30 CRPF personnel accompanied it.

Amidst chanting of patriotic slogans, hailing the motherland and the martyrdom of Yadav, people from different walks of life bid an emotional farewell to the braveheart.

Slogans like "Pradeep Singh Amar Rahe" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" were raised as his family members struggled to control their tears.

Yadav's other daughter, a two-and-half-year-old kid, appeared unaware of the developments taking place around her.

UP ministers Archana Pandey and Sandeep Singh, along with MLAs, district magistrate and superintendent of police were present during the last rites.

 

