Home Nation

Gujarat businessman offers Rs 1 lakh each to Pulwama martyrs' kin

A local businessman has decided to give Rs 1 lakh each to the kin of CRPF jawans martyred in the Pulwama attack.

Published: 16th February 2019 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A local businessman has decided to give Rs 1 lakh each to the kin of CRPF jawans martyred in the Pulwama attack, Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said Saturday.

He identified the businessman as Babubhai Patel, owner of Ahmedabad-based Jai Somnath Infrastructure.

The deputy CM added that BJP legislators in the state would also discuss financial contributions for the slain troopers' families.

ALSO READ: Bihar District Magistrate Inayat Khan adopts daughters of martyred CRPF jawans

Speaking about the businessman's gesture, Patel said, "I believe the announcement will inspire individuals and organisations to come forward to help soldiers who are sacrificing their lives for our country. Such donors will be the pride of Gujarat." 

"BJP MLAs will meet and discuss about their contribution to the families of the martyred jawans," he added.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed and five injured Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat Pulwama terror attack Pulwama attack Pulwama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp