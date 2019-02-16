Gujarat businessman offers Rs 1 lakh each to Pulwama martyrs' kin

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A local businessman has decided to give Rs 1 lakh each to the kin of CRPF jawans martyred in the Pulwama attack, Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said Saturday.

He identified the businessman as Babubhai Patel, owner of Ahmedabad-based Jai Somnath Infrastructure.

The deputy CM added that BJP legislators in the state would also discuss financial contributions for the slain troopers' families.

Speaking about the businessman's gesture, Patel said, "I believe the announcement will inspire individuals and organisations to come forward to help soldiers who are sacrificing their lives for our country. Such donors will be the pride of Gujarat."

"BJP MLAs will meet and discuss about their contribution to the families of the martyred jawans," he added.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed and five injured Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.