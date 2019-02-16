Home Nation

Gujjar agitation over reservation called off

For the last ten days, Rajasthan has been witnessing a string of protests by the Gujjar community.

Published: 16th February 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

File photo: Gujjar community on dharna demanding reservation, in Sawai Madhopur

By ANI

SAWAI MADHOPUR: The Gujjar community called off its 'rasta-roko' dharna at Sawai Madhopur district on Saturday.  

“The government has accepted our demands. We are calling off the protest,” said Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla. 

Bainsla also said Cabinet Minister Vishvendra Singh shared the draft of the government which includes the Gujjar community’s demand. 

For the last ten days, Rajasthan has been witnessing a string of protests by the Gujjar community.

The protest, led by Bainsla, had affected the movement of trains in the region as agitators squatted on rail tracks in a bid to push their demand.

A bill was passed in the Rajasthan assembly on Wednesday earmarking five per cent reservation for the community in government jobs and educational institutions.

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had said, "I want to congratulate Rajasthan government as we have passed the Gujjar reservation bill. The Gujjar community was waiting for so long. It is a historic moment for us."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujjar Reservation Rajasthan Protest Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp