Home Nation

I can still drive a truck to help our soldiers, says Anna Hazare​ on Pulwama attack

Anna Hazare​ ended his six-day fast over the demand of appointment of anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal on February 5.

Published: 16th February 2019 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Social activist Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Social activist Anna Hazare, who is currently hospitalised following his fast, said Friday that he still had enough strength to drive a military truck.

Hazare, who was once an Army driver, was reacting to the terrorist attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in which at least 40 jawans were killed.

"I can not pick up the gun because of my old age, but if the need be, I can surely hold the steering wheel to ferry supplies to our armymen fighting for the country," a close aide of Hazare quoted him as saying from the hospital bed.

ALSO READ: Experts mull options to hit back at Pakistan

Hazare, an octogenarian, ended his six-day fast over the demand of appointment of anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal on February 5.

Suffering from certain health issues, he is now admitted to a hospital in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

Before he attained national fame as anti-corruption crusader, Kisan Baburao Hazare, fondly known as Anna, joined the Army in 1960 as a truck driver.

He served in the Khem Karan sector during the Indo-Pak war of 1965.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna Hazare​ Pulwama attack Pulwama terror attack Pulwama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp