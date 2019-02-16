Mobile internet services suspended in most parts of Kashmir

Home Nation

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Mobile internet services were Saturday suspended in most parts of Kashmir while the network speed was throttled in other parts as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, officials said.

Mobile internet has been suspended in south Kashmir's four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama and central Kashmir's Srinagar and Budgam districts, they said.

The officials said the network speed has been throttled in north Kashmir's Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts.

They said the high speed internet has been suspended as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the wake of alleged harassment of Kashmiri people in Jammu and outside the state.

The trade bodies in the valley have called for Kashmir bandh on Sunday.

