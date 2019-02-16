More Indians took to the shipping sector in last one year, says ministry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The shipping sector saw an increase in the number of Indian seafarers on both Indian and foreign vessels in the past one year, a ministry report has revealed.

In terms of numbers, the number of seafarers went up from 154,349 in 2017 to 208,799 in 2018. Even in terms of on-board training the numbers saw a rise of nearly 37 per cent. While the number of trainees was 14,307 in 2017, the number rose to 19,545 in 2018.

The rise in numbers is due to the efforts of the ministry.

“The training curriculum for the officers and the ratings were revised in 2016 not only to meet the global standards but also to meet expectations of the foreign employers. To regulate the training institutes working in private sector, a system of Comprehensive Inspection Programme (CIP) was designed to assess the quality of the institute on various parameters,” a ministry official said.

An e-learning module was also developed by officials to standardize course material of these institutes and the same was provided free of cost to all Indian seafarers to allow them to upgrade their knowledge and skills before appearing for the examination.

To ensure an increase in the supply, a 15-year-old ban on setting up of new training institutes or increasing the capacity of training institutes was lifted.