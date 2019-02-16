Home Nation

More Indians took to the shipping sector in last one year, says ministry

The shipping sector saw an increase in the number of Indian seafarers on both Indian and foreign vessels in the past one year, a ministry report has revealed.

Published: 16th February 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The shipping sector saw an increase in the number of Indian seafarers on both Indian and foreign vessels in the past one year, a ministry report has revealed. 

In terms of numbers, the number of seafarers went up from 154,349 in 2017 to 208,799 in 2018. Even in terms of on-board training the numbers saw a rise of nearly 37 per cent. While the number of trainees was 14,307 in 2017, the number rose to 19,545 in 2018.

The rise in numbers is due to the efforts of the ministry.

“The training curriculum for the officers and the ratings were revised in 2016 not only to meet the global standards but also to meet expectations of the foreign employers. To regulate the training institutes working in private sector, a system of Comprehensive Inspection Programme (CIP) was designed to assess the quality of the institute on various parameters,” a ministry official said.

An e-learning module was also developed by officials to standardize course material of these institutes and the same was provided free of cost to all Indian seafarers to allow them to upgrade their knowledge and skills before appearing for the examination.

To ensure an increase in the supply, a 15-year-old ban on setting up of new training institutes or increasing the capacity of training institutes was lifted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp