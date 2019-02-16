MP to have 24x7 Women Helpline for emergency assistance 

Home Nation

A sum of Rs 1.07 crore was sanctioned for filling 27 posts for women helpline centres through outsourcing.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Kamal Nath-led Congress government approved on Saturday, 24x7 Women Helpline for ensuring assistance to women during emergency situations.

The state cabinet chaired by the CM met for the first time in Jabalpur in the evening, where a slew of proposals was approved. The decisions included clearance to the round-the-clock Women Helpline 181 which will be linked to all emergency services, one-stop centres and other helplines.

The women helpline number 181 could be reached using telecommunication means or medium like cell-phones, landline, private-public network, GSM. CDMA, 3-G, 4-G. Using the helpline the women in crisis could get help through the phone. They can also get details about government schemes.

A sum of Rs 1.07 crore was sanctioned for filling 27 posts for women helpline centres through outsourcing.

Importantly, women safety was one the prime poll planks of the Congress in the recent assembly polls. The state has had the dubious distinction of being among the states where the incidence of crime against women has been maximum over the last few years.

The cabinet also approved the constitution of Directorate of Information Technology and its cadre, besides clearing the decks for continuing the Centre of Excellence – Project E-Mission. The Project E- Mission will continue up to 2019-20.

Also, the cabinet approved a policy 2019 for providing wireline and wireless based voice and data services by telecommunication services, internet services infrastructure suppliers. The proposed amendments in the MP Nagar Palika Rules 2012 regarding the installation of mobile towers in urban areas were also approved.

Later talking to journalists the CM Kamal Nath informed that around 50.60 lakh farmers have so far applied for the Rs 2 lakh agricultural loan waiver scheme. The process of crediting amount in the bank accounts of the eligible farmers will be started from February 22. He added that the agricultural loans of 25 lakh farmers will be waived off by March 2.

