Navjot Singh Sidhu just not out of Kapil Sharma Show, under attack from own party leaders

Harpreet Singh Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, has just not been shown the door from the comedy television talk show 'Kapil Sharma Show' following his comments yesterday here outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the Pulwama terror attack.

His own party leader, Punjab Congress General Secretary Pawan Dewan has demanded his dismissal from the state cabinet and registration of sedition case against him for trying to be the 'Spokesperson for Pakistan'.

He will be replaced by Archana Puran Singh on the show. Yesterday while strongly condemning the attack, Sidhu who was outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha asked whether an entire nation could be blamed for a handful of people.

"For a handful of people, cannot you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished.''

Meanwhile, Dewan urged Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to dismiss Sidhu as he had not only betrayed the country but also hurt the sentiments of people across the country.

He also urged Congress President Rahul Gandhi to expel Sidhu from the party.

"Such traitors should have no place in the Congress party which has a history of laying sacrifices for the unity and integrity of the country right from Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Beant Singh," he said and suggested that Sidhu should be packed off and dispatched back to the BJP.

He said senseless statements like those made by Sidhu only antagonise and alienate people from a nationalist party like Congress.

He also said the party must dissociate itself from Sidhu's statement before throwing him out. He added that Sidhu, by defending Pakistan when the entire world knew Pakistan was behind the terror attack in Kashmir that killed forty soldiers, had proved his loyalties more for Pakistan than his own country.

Dewan asked Sidhu to give up his Z-Plus Security and the bulletproof vehicle and go to the border instead of preaching peace with Pakistan when that country was spilling the blood of our soldiers.

"We want bullet for the bullet and not bulletproof vehicles for the traitors like Sidhu, who are speaking the language of Pakistan while enjoying the perks and privileges of power," the Congress leader said.